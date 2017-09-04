Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



RL26 in 260rem
Unread 04-09-2017, 09:58 PM
RL26 in 260rem
So, I'm going to start down the load development road again with some 130gr Norma diamond line in my 260. I've been using H4831sc with 143gr ELD-X and I'm getting about 2700fps. I'm going lighter to pick up some speed and I really can't get into any shooting over 1k. So, I've read some very good reports on the performance of RL26 and have heard a bit about it in the 260. So, anybody else trying RL26 in their 260? I'm hopinh it'll get me more speed than H4350 or RL17 while maybe being lower pressure. I shoot suppressed and have really come to appreciate lower pressure loads.
