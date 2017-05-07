Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page RL16 and 30-06 165gr speer btsp.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

RL16 and 30-06 165gr speer btsp.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-05-2017, 11:07 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
RL16 and 30-06 165gr speer btsp.
Hey y'all, I have a ruger American that I want to reload for and I need opinions. I tried some Rl17 and did an ocw test at 200yds. Found a charge and it shot 1.39" at 200 and that was without tuning. Accidentally had the bullet at .0355 jump instead of .010.

I have since installed it into a boyds at-one stock and gotten a pound of rl16 I want to try it with.

Have any of you had experience with the speer 2034 165gr btsp? Does it like a jump? .010? Less? Touching?

Any help is appreciated, trying to find a consistent load for this thing that will put it well under 1/2 moa.

Also. Do you prefer ladder or ocw test? Local range is 200 and I do all load development at 200. Thanks for any help!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« H1000 Problems | 6.5 WSM Loads »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:19 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC