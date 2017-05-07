RL16 and 30-06 165gr speer btsp. Hey y'all, I have a ruger American that I want to reload for and I need opinions. I tried some Rl17 and did an ocw test at 200yds. Found a charge and it shot 1.39" at 200 and that was without tuning. Accidentally had the bullet at .0355 jump instead of .010.



I have since installed it into a boyds at-one stock and gotten a pound of rl16 I want to try it with.



Have any of you had experience with the speer 2034 165gr btsp? Does it like a jump? .010? Less? Touching?



Any help is appreciated, trying to find a consistent load for this thing that will put it well under 1/2 moa.



Also. Do you prefer ladder or ocw test? Local range is 200 and I do all load development at 200. Thanks for any help!