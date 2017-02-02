     close
RL-26 Temperature Drift Data
02-02-2017, 10:06 AM
RL-26 Temperature Drift Data
I've seen quite a few guys getting interested in RL-26. The discussion also seems to get to temperature drift at some point with some guys saying they will give up 100 feet per second and stick with Retumbo since RL-26 has "some" velocity/pressure shift with temperature.

I've got a real world sample of 1 where I measured that drift using 162 ELD-Xs in my Brux 7mm WSM. Alliant says the drift is 0.5 feet per second per degree F. In my rifle the drift was twice that. I fired three shots at 200 yards that grouped 0.906" with an average velocity of 3,039 fps in 18 degree F weather. I came back another day when it was 38 degrees F with 5 rounds of the same load to verify that this group would repeat. The 5 shots went into 1.563" (4 of those into 1"). The average velocity of this bunch was 3,061 fps. So a 20 degree F increase in temperature produced a 22 fps increase in velocity. So there you go. One data point.
    02-02-2017, 12:47 PM
    Re: RL-26 Temperature Drift Data
    Thanks. What chrono did you use?
    02-02-2017, 04:10 PM
    Re: RL-26 Temperature Drift Data
    Also, what per cent case fill do you have, 105% , 80% , 50%.....???
    Some folks find case density effects the temperament .
    02-02-2017, 04:43 PM
    Re: RL-26 Temperature Drift Data
    Chrono used was a CED Millenium II which is very reliable. I've used it for years and it is rock solid (if you set it up using a laser bore sight like I do so it is always dead perfect).

    Case fill is about 95% with 65 gr RL-26. It rattles but barely.

    A little more info. I'm using Fed 215s with COAL at 2.935" which in this rifle amounts to 0.007" jump. Barrel is a 26.375" long Brux in a varmit taper mounted on a Savage model 114 long action.
