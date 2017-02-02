RL-26 Temperature Drift Data

Engineering101 Originally Posted by I've seen quite a few guys getting interested in RL-26. The discussion also seems to get to temperature drift at some point with some guys saying they will give up 100 feet per second and stick with Retumbo since RL-26 has "some" velocity/pressure shift with temperature.



I've got a real world sample of 1 where I measured that drift using 162 ELD-Xs in my Brux 7mm WSM. Alliant says the drift is 0.5 feet per second per degree F. In my rifle the drift was twice that. I fired three shots at 200 yards that grouped 0.906" with an average velocity of 3,039 fps in 18 degree F weather. I came back another day when it was 38 degrees F with 5 rounds of the same load to verify that this group would repeat. The 5 shots went into 1.563" (4 of those into 1"). The average velocity of this bunch was 3,061 fps. So a 20 degree F increase in temperature produced a 22 fps increase in velocity. So there you go. One data point.