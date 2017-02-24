Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Rl-23 25-06
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Rl-23 25-06
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 09:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Great state of Wisconsin
Posts: 130
Rl-23 25-06
Just curious if anyone has tried this combo l. I did last week and had some good results. Ended up settling on 55 grains with a 215m and 115 Bergers. Went up to 55.5 but started to get slight ejector marks on cases. Shot a .288 3 shot group at 100. The 3 shots were 3260 3272 and 3284 through the chrono. Not great but I hardly ever shoot this rifle past 600 yards. I also shot 3 3 shot groups at 500 yards with it they averaged around 2 inches,with the smallest being 1.75. Rifle is a Savage 112 FVSS with a bedded Boyd's tactical stock.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Rl-23 25-06-img_1147.jpg   Rl-23 25-06-img_1144.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-24-2017, 09:51 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,957
Re: Rl-23 25-06
I'm not surprised. My early results using RL23 in the .260 are extremely encouraging.
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: Great state of Wisconsin
Posts: 130
Re: Rl-23 25-06
Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
I'm not surprised. My early results using RL23 in the .260 are extremely encouraging.
When I picked it up I thought it would be about perfect for the 25-06. I have been using N-160 but I think I'm gonna stick with the RL-23 for a while. I really haven't heard of many people trying it in their 25's so I thought I would share my experiences.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-24-2017, 11:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,661
Re: Rl-23 25-06
31, very nice groups. RL-23 looks like a winner. We've had similar groups with Retumbo in a couple 25-06's, but may give the RL-23 a try since Retumbo can be a little bitchey when increasing load too much.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-25-2017, 01:23 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: SW Alaska
Posts: 208
Re: Rl-23 25-06
I am just finishing up some workups using IMR7977 in the same rifle in a boyds thumbhole. Figured slower powder was the way to go with the 26" tube. With virgin Norma brass, CCI BR-2's, 115VLD's jammed 0.005" and 59 grains of IMR7977 my rifle averaged 3257 over 12 shots. I dropped the charge to 58.5 and averaged 3212 with a better SD while checking for better groups with OAL change. Going to try 0.005" jump to 0.020" jump in 0.005" increments as 0.015" looked really good with 2 @ 0.291" and a called pulled shot opening up to 0.685". Hoping this stuff is all it says it is. So far it does help with copper fouling just need to see if the loads stay safe when the weather warms up.

Reuben
__________________
Confucius say, "He who go to bed with itchy butt, wake up to smelly finga."
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 30-28 Nosler Wildcat | 6.5x47, RL-16, 143 ELD-X »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:26 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC