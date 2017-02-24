Re: Rl-23 25-06 I am just finishing up some workups using IMR7977 in the same rifle in a boyds thumbhole. Figured slower powder was the way to go with the 26" tube. With virgin Norma brass, CCI BR-2's, 115VLD's jammed 0.005" and 59 grains of IMR7977 my rifle averaged 3257 over 12 shots. I dropped the charge to 58.5 and averaged 3212 with a better SD while checking for better groups with OAL change. Going to try 0.005" jump to 0.020" jump in 0.005" increments as 0.015" looked really good with 2 @ 0.291" and a called pulled shot opening up to 0.685". Hoping this stuff is all it says it is. So far it does help with copper fouling just need to see if the loads stay safe when the weather warms up.



Reuben

Confucius say, "He who go to bed with itchy butt, wake up to smelly finga."

__________________