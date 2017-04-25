Re: RL-17 worth it or not? DJ,



I shoot 300 WSM. I just installed a 26" 300 WSM bull barrel on a Savage Model 12 a few days ago and will be working up loads for some long range shooting in the desert next month. Will most likely use H4350 as I am lucky enough to have some. I also have some RL17 that would be my next choice.



I have tested these two powders for temp sensitivity before and found RL 17 to be, without doubt temp sensitive.



Here is how you can test RL 17 against H4831. It is always good to test and confirm things like this yourself due to the wide opinions presented in most forums.



1) Harbor Freight sells very inexpensive laser temp sensor guns. Get one. Use one of their 20% coupons and get it for next to nothing.



2) The 70% day you have coming up is a good enough day to test.



3) Create 6 loads each with RL 17 and H4831.



4) Place 3 loads of each powder, in the freezer all night in a sandwich bag.



5) On shooting day put the frozen rounds on a cooler in ice.



6) At the range allow the other rounds to get to ambient temp. Verify their temps with the laser temp sensor.



7) Fire the ambient temp rounds in groups of three. Don't let any of the rounds set in the chamber more than a few seconds and allow some cool down time between shots. Record temp of the round right before it goes in the chamber and the corresponding velocity when shot.



8) Now do the same with the rounds from the cooler. Bring them out of the cooler get the temp, load and shoot, don't diddle around.



9) Compare all of this and get the averages. You will probably find the the RL 17 changes about .5 to .75 FPS per degree temp change and the H4831 doesn't change at all.



What everyone is getting at about RL 17 is that it would be better to find your max load on the hottest days you expect to shoot. Maybe 90% or so. Then you can use the data gathered to adjust your drops with RL 17, as the temp changes in the fall. I use the Shooter app and it allows me to enter info about the powders temp. For RL 17, I put in that it changes about .5% FPS per degree in temp change and that works for me.



Also, if you work up a max load with RL 17 on a 30% degree day and shoot it on a 95% day. There might be a surprising pressure change, especially if you were at or beyond a max load. Not saying the gun will blow up, but recoil might be suddenly harsher, shiny brass heads, your groups open up, and the brass is harder to extract, etc.



Some have reported that RL 17 doesn't show much pressure during work up and folks keep pushing it higher and then suddenly they are way over pressure. This has been attributed to the fact that RL 17 has a looong pressure curve compared to powders like H4350 and H4831 which have a short spike in pressure. That long pressure curve is what gives RL 17 it's nice speed increases over other powders, and it may well be what causes it to suddenly show pressure.

