Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability?
Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability?
OK, I would like some advice from some of you wiser fellas...

New Bartlein heavy barrel on a Savage SA, in 6.5 Creed. Shot sub MOA groups with the 30 break in rounds, cleaning crazy often as asked to by Bartlein. Next 24 rounds today, using IMR 4350 (have lots of it) loaded from start load to max in 1 gr increments, more or less. (Load data from Berger website).

Brass was random picked from a new batch of Lapua with CCI 450 small rifle primers, NOT FL resized, but necks were cleaned up using Sinclair mandrel, using graphite as lube. Used another dip in the graphite before seating bullets.

But how I loaded them has little to do with what I saw on the chrony.

I was shooting the six 4 shot groups round robin, and the first two shots had multiple velocities that were identical for a given charge. I was feeling the love building.

And then rounds 3 and 4 arrived. The heat had been rising. The barrel is a huge heavy M24 profile and it took a long time to heat up. I was shooting about a round every 3 minutes (yes).

Chrony velocities for rounds 3 and 4 just rose up and up.... In some cases 30- 50 fps over the first pair. Groups remained decent given the conditions, shooter etc..... But I have really bought into the idea that SD and ES need to be tight for long range stuff...

The cartridges were loaded in my basement at about 74 degrees and stored there till I headed to the range. So they were warming to range temp of say 88 at last in the shade. The bays are covered so no direct sun. I cannot really think that it was the IMR 4350. I chamber the cartridge only moments before I shoot, though it takes me 10 -15 seconds to get my rest dialed it and touch the load off...

Maybe the barrel was breaking in as I was shooting? I am probably try to develop loads too soon...... Or is it just crazy to develop loads in the heat. How do fellas in Texas deal with this.. I was being patient as heck, but that barrel just felt warmer and warmer. Never really hot. But it started at 75 and prolly reached 120 (guessing)....
Re: Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability?
I think you are good to go, barrels continue to increase speeds sometimes up to 200 rounds down the tube. The funny thing is...most of the time the same load is accurate through out the process.

I had a 6.5 SAUM that started at 2980 fps and ended at 3100 fps after about 150 rounds and shot .5 moa or better the whole time with the same load.

My current 7 mag did the same thing, started about 2970 fps ended at 3040 fps after about 120 rounds with the same load and shot in the .2's and .3's the whole time.

Interestingly enough, One barrel was a krieger and the other was a bartlein.

With that being said, IMR powders are not known for being temperature stable so you will probably see some drift with temps anyway. One of the reasons I prefer Hodgdon Extreme powders if available.
Re: Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability?
My guess is don't close the bolt until you are ready to shoot .
The small sample of velocity variations could be many things including chrony issues .
Try swapping to H 4350 . Finnish the barrel break in first and then try and tune the loads using a three shot group regime . It may settle down after the break in is finished and cases are fire formed .
