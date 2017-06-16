Rising velocities in a warming barrel. Solutions? Remedies? Powder instability? OK, I would like some advice from some of you wiser fellas...



New Bartlein heavy barrel on a Savage SA, in 6.5 Creed. Shot sub MOA groups with the 30 break in rounds, cleaning crazy often as asked to by Bartlein. Next 24 rounds today, using IMR 4350 (have lots of it) loaded from start load to max in 1 gr increments, more or less. (Load data from Berger website).



Brass was random picked from a new batch of Lapua with CCI 450 small rifle primers, NOT FL resized, but necks were cleaned up using Sinclair mandrel, using graphite as lube. Used another dip in the graphite before seating bullets.



But how I loaded them has little to do with what I saw on the chrony.



I was shooting the six 4 shot groups round robin, and the first two shots had multiple velocities that were identical for a given charge. I was feeling the love building.



And then rounds 3 and 4 arrived. The heat had been rising. The barrel is a huge heavy M24 profile and it took a long time to heat up. I was shooting about a round every 3 minutes (yes).



Chrony velocities for rounds 3 and 4 just rose up and up.... In some cases 30- 50 fps over the first pair. Groups remained decent given the conditions, shooter etc..... But I have really bought into the idea that SD and ES need to be tight for long range stuff...



The cartridges were loaded in my basement at about 74 degrees and stored there till I headed to the range. So they were warming to range temp of say 88 at last in the shade. The bays are covered so no direct sun. I cannot really think that it was the IMR 4350. I chamber the cartridge only moments before I shoot, though it takes me 10 -15 seconds to get my rest dialed it and touch the load off...



Maybe the barrel was breaking in as I was shooting? I am probably try to develop loads too soon...... Or is it just crazy to develop loads in the heat. How do fellas in Texas deal with this.. I was being patient as heck, but that barrel just felt warmer and warmer. Never really hot. But it started at 75 and prolly reached 120 (guessing)....