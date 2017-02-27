Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Rifle Brass?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Rifle Brass?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 12:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 44
Rifle Brass?
How many reloads do you try to get in your center fire rifle brass? Standard and Magnum do you look at them differently? Talking hunting rounds not target.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-27-2017, 12:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: New germany, NS
Posts: 493
Re: Rifle Brass?
I have 7mmrm brass that is 11 loads and still going strong, (federal). I buy factory ammo in lots of 100 fire them then start with the collet neck sizeing. Every 4th shot they get annealed and only when they get " sticky " do I full length size
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed?? | Rl-23 25-06 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC