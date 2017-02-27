Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
Rifle Brass?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
Rifle Brass?
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-27-2017, 12:21 PM
coop2564
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Texas
Posts: 44
Rifle Brass?
How many reloads do you try to get in your center fire rifle brass? Standard and Magnum do you look at them differently? Talking hunting rounds not target.
#
2
02-27-2017, 12:35 PM
g0rd0
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: New germany, NS
Posts: 493
Re: Rifle Brass?
I have 7mmrm brass that is 11 loads and still going strong, (federal). I buy factory ammo in lots of 100 fire them then start with the collet neck sizeing. Every 4th shot they get annealed and only when they get " sticky " do I full length size
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Sizing Die Adjustment - Needed??
|
Rl-23 25-06
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:31 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC