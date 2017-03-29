Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Reminton 700LH 300RUM
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:20 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: NE Washington State
Posts: 4
Reminton 700LH 300RUM
Picked up a LH 300 Rum today, Looking to push 190's or the 210 Gr Berger VLD's. the rifle in 100% factory other than the thumb hole stock from Boyds Microfit that needs over hauled ( not bedded or floated). New to the site and forum. Any advice is helpful. Thanks in Advance
  #2  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,767
Re: Reminton 700LH 300RUM
If it has the sporter barrel, it might be a bit temperamental... Not saying it will, just giving you a heads-up based on my experience with a factory sporter RUM cartridge.

I battled with a factory CDL 7RUM for a while. It had an awesome and repeatable pinwheel zero (@ 100 yards), but shots 2 and 3 would hit randomly inside a softball sized group at 100. So we finally got tired of fooling with it, and snatched the stock and barrel off, and built a semi-custom after we blueprinted the action.
  #3  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: NE Washington State
Posts: 4
Re: Reminton 700LH 300RUM
BDL. Assuming it's a sporter. I've been in debate on buying another Proof for it. Ideally want to keep it light as possible. Due to it being my primary backpack gun. 2-3 shots max hopefully.
  #4  
Unread 03-29-2017, 10:14 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,767
Re: Reminton 700LH 300RUM
Originally Posted by 338Bearslayer View Post
BDL. Assuming it's a sporter. I've been in debate on buying another Proof for it. Ideally want to keep it light as possible. Due to it being my primary backpack gun. 2-3 shots max hopefully.
If you got the cash...Proof it! I would put a Proof on a couple of rifles if I had the money. Maybe sometime before next deer season.

Here's how mine ended up...

We blueprinted the action and stuck on a spare worked-over and hand-lapped and custom-crowned factory 26" heavy Sendero 7mm STW barrel I had sitting around, and then DevCon bedded it in a factory Rem 5R Milspec HS Precision stock. Now it looks like this...


  #5  
Unread 03-29-2017, 11:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: NE Washington State
Posts: 4
Re: Reminton 700LH 300RUM
They are spendy!
  #6  
Unread 03-30-2017, 12:41 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,384
Re: Reminton 700LH 300RUM
Originally Posted by 338Bearslayer View Post
They are spendy!
Mud's got it all right on what you probably will experience.

The factory Reminton Barrel is fickle. Heats up very fast and 3 shot hunting groups can be multiple inches. It is common that the first cold dirty bore shot is "perfect".

Clean on the Boyds stock. There are always some places where the metal part is a sharp corner but the stock has a curve from the cutter.

Then bed it. Don't worry about pillars.

Then float it.

Get the trigger fixed if it part of the recall or just go to a Timney.


That is all of course "standard" practice.

If it doesn't shoot. Rebarrel with a quality barrel. At that time you can consider lots of other options as well. Like changing it to a 308/28 Nosler or 28 Nosler. Had to say it....
