Reminton 700LH 300RUM

The factory Reminton Barrel is fickle. Heats up very fast and 3 shot hunting groups can be multiple inches. It is common that the first cold dirty bore shot is "perfect".



Clean on the Boyds stock. There are always some places where the metal part is a sharp corner but the stock has a curve from the cutter.



Then bed it. Don't worry about pillars.



Then float it.



Get the trigger fixed if it part of the recall or just go to a Timney.





That is all of course "standard" practice.



