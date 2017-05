Remington Stopped Making Brass? Just checked Midway USA and they have quite a bit of brass available such as Hornady, Nosler, Norma, Lapua and even some Winchester but almost no Rem reloading brass (4 only - 223 Rem, 30-30 Win, 30 Rem AR and 6.5mm Rem Mag). Looks like a going out of business situation. When you could find it (like Winchester) it was always cheap compared to others. Looks like they priced themselves right out of the market. Anybody have any info on this?