Reloading
Reloder 26 in a 340 Weatherby
05-25-2017, 09:21 PM
bb204
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: north Alabama
Posts: 352
Reloder 26 in a 340 Weatherby
Has anyone tried Reloder 26 or Reloder 23, in a 340 Weatherby, with 180 to 225 grain bullets ?
Thanks for info,
bb204
