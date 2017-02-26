Reloder 23, 280AI & 168 gr. Berger C.H. The last few weeks here I've had the pleasure of burning a pound + of Reloder 23 in my 280AI. . . and seem to like it a lot!!! I was really stoked with the RL26 and it's velocities, but didn't like the temp swing. I shot in temps from 37 degrees to 91 degrees (coastal N.W. central Fl weather) and over a 65 shot average I came up with about 1 to 1.25 fps per degree in temp change! ! ! That really disappointed me, I thought that stuff was the "Magic Pixy Dust". . .loved everything about it until I started reading about it's temp swings. Also, in that time frame I was working in RL23 and finished up my findings this afternoon. Although averaging only 50/55 fps slower than the RL26, the RL23 only swung 14 degrees in the same temps!!! That was uplifting for me. My ES/SD were not too shabby either. I've only seen one other post on the RL23 and it was for the 25/06. . .just wondering why people haven't jumped on this band wagon over the RL26? I'm going to try a little in my 6.5x55 SWEDE. . .RL26 made that old girl come alive at 50 grains, I hope the RL23 can find a sweet spot as well.



280AI 26" Krieger 1/9 tw.

Norma fire-formed 280 Rem brass

Fed 215M primer

Berger 168 gr. Classic Hunter COAL on ogive 2.800

59.3 gr. Reloder23

2987 fps av. with ES/SD of 23/11

1/2 MOA @ 100 yds.