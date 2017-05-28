Reloads vs factory So, I just bought a new Tikka t3 in 300wsm. I went to the local store and bought the cheapest winchester ammo (power Max 150g) I could find to kind of break it in till I could wrangle up with some reloading components. I loaded up the magazine and pulled the trigger. I have a 300wm sendero and it's my 3rd 300wm so recoil really doesn't bother me to much. That first shot of the Tikka freaking hurt lol. I shot 8 rounds, every round showed pressure signs. For educational purposes I shot the last round through my magnetospeed at 3400fps. I knew something wasn't right. I pulled the remaining bullets and the powder averaged 72.0 grains! From every reloading manual I have read those rounds were almost 4-10 grains over charge for most powders.... I knew there was a reason why I stopped buying factory and usually only shoot reloads!