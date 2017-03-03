Re: Reloading question for long Range? I use Match primers, that have already been weighed and sorted by the factory. I use Nosler and Lapua brass, which has been weighed and sorted by the factory. I also use Berger bullets, which are very consistent, so I don't bother weighing them.



The only thing left on my end is weighing my charges as concentric as possible, and keeping minimal runout.

