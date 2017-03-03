Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Reloading question for long Range?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Reloading question for long Range?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-03-2017, 08:58 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Riverton, Wyoming
Posts: 101
Reloading question for long Range?
Hello

When your reloading for shooting long range, do you guys weight all your bullets and separate them into groups and then measure the bearing surface also?
I realize consistency is the key to tight groups.

Thanks in advance.

Scratch
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-03-2017, 12:01 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,676
Re: Reloading question for long Range?
S, bullets and brass as well. Any thing I can eliminate from non-consistently helps.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-03-2017, 12:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,126
Re: Reloading question for long Range?
Yes, I do all of that and also sort brass.
__________________
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-03-2017, 02:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,624
Re: Reloading question for long Range?
I use Match primers, that have already been weighed and sorted by the factory. I use Nosler and Lapua brass, which has been weighed and sorted by the factory. I also use Berger bullets, which are very consistent, so I don't bother weighing them.

The only thing left on my end is weighing my charges as concentric as possible, and keeping minimal runout.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« JK Cloward 300 Super | Minimum measure case 338 win mag »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:15 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC