02-05-2017, 07:33 PM
reloading question
i just ordered the redding big boss2 press with typ S full bushing die and competition seating die now when i read these instructions from the redding website for headspacing ( To do so, raise the ram of your reloading press to the top position with the shellholder installed. Take your full length sizing die and screw it down to the point where it's touching the shellholder. Now back off the die by about a half turn.)

my question is what is a half turn ? to me a full turn is 360 degree and a half turn would be 180 degree with the die , is this correct ?
