Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Reloading Bench
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Reloading Bench
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-01-2017, 10:53 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 143
Reloading Bench
I started reloading in early 2000 and only loaded around 40 rounds before I gave it up. Then a few years ago I got into custom muzzleloaders that are designed to shoot smokeless powder and had to start getting components to measure powder. Then I started looking into long range shooting with my muzzleloader but realized that I needed something without the Redhill to learn with. I bought a Remington 700 243 DPS Varmint and started reloading again. However my reloading bench was an old Walmart Kitchen Table and was pretty weak. Work was throwing out a conference table and I snatched it up to use for my new reloading bench.

Here's my finished product, pretty happy how it turned out, I may need to change a couple things to make it look nicer but it is very solid and works very well.





I use the kitchen pantry to hold my bullets and powder. 😁
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-01-2017, 12:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Michigan
Posts: 50
Re: Reloading Bench
Looks good and plenty strong. I love recycling things, especially when the price is right.

Thanks
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 375 weatherby loads | HELP my first stuck case »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:12 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC