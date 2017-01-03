Reloading Bench



Here's my finished product, pretty happy how it turned out, I may need to change a couple things to make it look nicer but it is very solid and works very well.











I started reloading in early 2000 and only loaded around 40 rounds before I gave it up. Then a few years ago I got into custom muzzleloaders that are designed to shoot smokeless powder and had to start getting components to measure powder. Then I started looking into long range shooting with my muzzleloader but realized that I needed something without the Redhill to learn with. I bought a Remington 700 243 DPS Varmint and started reloading again. However my reloading bench was an old Walmart Kitchen Table and was pretty weak. Work was throwing out a conference table and I snatched it up to use for my new reloading bench.