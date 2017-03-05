Re: Redding Competition Die Sets



Body die are associated with bumping the shoulder back when necessary when neck sizing only.



I prefer full length resizing with Forster benchrest dies and belong to the rat turd in the violin case club.







Below Germam Salazar is replying to a "partial neck sizing", and with a full length resized case the body of the case has no steering effect on the bullet and gives the bullet "wiggle room" to be self aligning with the bore.



Reloading: Partial Neck Sizing

by German A. Salazar

http://riflemansjournal.blogspot.com...ck-sizing.html



