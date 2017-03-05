Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Redding Competition Die Sets
Unread 05-03-2017, 04:31 PM
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Midland, TX
Posts: 23
Redding Competition Die Sets
Can someone explain the difference between full length sizing vs. neck sizing and then sizing with a body die? Both sets of dies can use their bushing system. Seems to me to be the same process, only there is an extra die and step, yet I've missed more obvious things before. Any advantage to one vs the other?
Unread 05-03-2017, 05:00 PM
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 277
Re: Redding Competition Die Sets
At the Whidden custom die website they tell you they get the most concentric cases with non-bushing full length dies.

Body die are associated with bumping the shoulder back when necessary when neck sizing only.

I prefer full length resizing with Forster benchrest dies and belong to the rat turd in the violin case club.



Below Germam Salazar is replying to a "partial neck sizing", and with a full length resized case the body of the case has no steering effect on the bullet and gives the bullet "wiggle room" to be self aligning with the bore.

Reloading: Partial Neck Sizing
by German A. Salazar
http://riflemansjournal.blogspot.com...ck-sizing.html

"Now the last scenario, a full-length sized case in which the neck is also fully sized. There is clearance at the neck and in the body of the case, the closest fit anywhere is the bullet in the throat. If the neck to bullet concentricity is good (although it needn't be perfect), then the bullet will find good alignment in the throat and the case body and neck will have minimal influence. Let's not forget that the base of the case is supported by the bolt face or the extractor to a certain degree as well; this is yet another influence on alignment. As you can see, there are several points from base to bullet that can have an effect. My procedure is to minimize the influence of those that I can control, namely the case body and neck, and let the alignment be dictated by the fit of the bullet in the throat and to some extent by the bolt's support of the base. Barring a seriously out of square case head, I don't think the bolt can have a negative effect on alignment, only a slightly positive effect from minimizing "case droop" in the chamber. Given that a resized case will usually have a maximum of 0.001" diametrical clearance at the web, this isn't much of a factor anyway."
