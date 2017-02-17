RCBS 5-0-5 problems. If I tap the scale and let it settle, I can get different results. I'm to the point where I have to tap it two or three times to make sure it stops on the line a couple of times before I trust it. I have verified once i do the tap thing a few times and get it to hit on the line, the weight is good, with a electronic scale.

Any tricks to true this thing up, short of sending it back to RCBS?

