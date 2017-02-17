Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


02-17-2017, 11:10 AM
RCBS 5-0-5 problems.
If I tap the scale and let it settle, I can get different results. I'm to the point where I have to tap it two or three times to make sure it stops on the line a couple of times before I trust it. I have verified once i do the tap thing a few times and get it to hit on the line, the weight is good, with a electronic scale.
Any tricks to true this thing up, short of sending it back to RCBS?
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
02-17-2017, 12:52 PM
Re: RCBS 5-0-5 problems.
My 5-0-5 will do that if I bump it out of level. Might check that. Chuck
02-17-2017, 01:18 PM
Re: RCBS 5-0-5 problems.
Make sure the pivot arms and the saddles they sit in are clean. I had the same problem with a 5-10. When I level my scale I lightly tap it up and down making sure it returns to zero.
A unarmed man is sure to be a slave to a tyrannical government.
- Me

"The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms."
- Samuel Adams,*Massachusetts Ratifying Convention, 1788

"To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them."
- Richard Henry Lee
