Re: range cards (need ideas) Depending on your stock, you can use clear packing tape to tape it right onto the cheek rest. Have seen some guys put it on the flat where the action is, opposite of the bolt. You can make an excell or word spreadsheet to make it as big or small as you like.



Also, the more you shoot it, the less you will need a range card. They work best for me as a double check. I am pretty confident on my dopes out to 500 yards. A quick look to double check is all I need. 500 is also my self-imposed limit on big game with the 25-06 so it works out.