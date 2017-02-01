     close
range cards (need ideas)
01-02-2017, 06:42 PM
range cards (need ideas)
how do you have your range card set up with your gear?

I have it all in a little note book but want to do it as a card and have it on the rifle.
    Re: range cards (need ideas)
    Triad stock pack. Helps me align with the scope better , holds a few rounds and you can stick several range cards in there . Never gets misplaced.
    Re: range cards (need ideas)
    Depending on your stock, you can use clear packing tape to tape it right onto the cheek rest. Have seen some guys put it on the flat where the action is, opposite of the bolt. You can make an excell or word spreadsheet to make it as big or small as you like.

    Also, the more you shoot it, the less you will need a range card. They work best for me as a double check. I am pretty confident on my dopes out to 500 yards. A quick look to double check is all I need. 500 is also my self-imposed limit on big game with the 25-06 so it works out.
    Re: range cards (need ideas)
    I carry a laminated card in a back pocket. My ammo in a front pocket(keeping it warm).
