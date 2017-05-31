R26 in the 7 wsm With all of the positive press about R26, I was wondering if anyone has tried it in their 7wsm and what they found for loads.



i have the standards such as 4831, h1000 etc but everyone is posting great speeds and accuracy with 26 in various calibers so I figured that I would see if anyone had any loads for 7 WSM.



I'm mainly leaning towards the 162 and 180 eld or the 180 vld's as my rifle has Badger DBM.