R26 in the 7 wsm
05-31-2017, 05:22 PM
R26 in the 7 wsm
With all of the positive press about R26, I was wondering if anyone has tried it in their 7wsm and what they found for loads.

i have the standards such as 4831, h1000 etc but everyone is posting great speeds and accuracy with 26 in various calibers so I figured that I would see if anyone had any loads for 7 WSM.

I'm mainly leaning towards the 162 and 180 eld or the 180 vld's as my rifle has Badger DBM.
05-31-2017, 09:05 PM
Re: R26 in the 7 wsm
I have 175 eld-x's at 3100.
05-31-2017, 10:24 PM
Re: R26 in the 7 wsm
I have 175 eld-x's at 3100.
How much r26 and what oal are you running sir?
