R26 and 264 win mag
Unread 07-08-2017, 03:11 PM
R26 and 264 win mag
Anyone here tried this combo. Trying to find a load with the 143 eld-x and R26. Maybe even play with the Berger. What's everyone's experience with where they like to start the 143 off the lands?
I'm gonna give. 045 off a try and see what I can get for accuracy.
Unread 07-08-2017, 03:18 PM
Re: R26 and 264 win mag
I usually treat the ELD-Xs like Berger VLDs and seat them 0.005" off. It is unusual that they don't work there but if they don't then you will have to run a test as I've seen them work all over the place depending on chambering. See the attached target as an example of them working - 0.006" off in this case.
