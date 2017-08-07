Re: R26 and 264 win mag I usually treat the ELD-Xs like Berger VLDs and seat them 0.005" off. It is unusual that they don't work there but if they don't then you will have to run a test as I've seen them work all over the place depending on chambering. See the attached target as an example of them working - 0.006" off in this case. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger