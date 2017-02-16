Quickload vs Hornady Vo.9 30-06 Question View First Unread Display Modes 1 02-16-2017, 02:11 PM MajorSpittle Bronze Member Join Date: Aug 2012 Location: Oregon Posts: 34 Quickload vs Hornady Vo.9 30-06 Question



To come up with a recipe I used Quickload.



So my first set of rounds I loaded was with 178 Amax, FC brass, CCI 200 primers and Reloader 17 powder. Brass is from factory ammo I fired (1st reloading) and sized with a Full Length die.



The bullet seating is CBTO = 2.672 (.012" off lands) with the COAL = 3.298ish



Since I can't reload at the range and it is a 2hr trip I loaded up various loads to try.



I entered the COAL in Quickload, 3.298, Barrel Length 22.5, PMax to 65,000 (new Tikka Rifle), and decided to start my fist load at 56gr and worked up in .5gr increments all the way to 59.5 (which I know is high and most likely will end up not firing rounds 58.5gr and up so I only loaded 3 of each)



here is my QL data:

Cartridge : .30-06 Spring. (SAAMI)

Bullet : .308, 178, Hornady A-MAX 30712

Useable Case Capaci: 60.362 grain H2O = 3.919 cm³

Cartridge O.A.L. L6: 3.298 inch = 83.77 mm

Barrel Length : 22.5 inch = 571.5 mm

Powder : Alliant Reloder-17



Step Fill. Charge Vel. Energy Pmax Pmuz Prop.Burnt B_Time

% % Grains fps ft.lbs psi psi % ms



-20.0 77 44.80 2223 1953 28456 8506 93.4 1.529

-18.0 79 45.92 2279 2053 30322 8766 94.6 1.488

-16.0 81 47.04 2335 2154 32316 9013 95.7 1.449

-14.0 83 48.16 2390 2258 34442 9246 96.7 1.411

-12.0 84 49.28 2446 2365 36713 9462 97.5 1.374

-10.0 86 50.40 2501 2473 39123 9662 98.2 1.333

-08.0 88 51.52 2557 2583 41728 9844 98.8 1.293

-06.0 90 52.64 2612 2696 44496 10006 99.3 1.255

-04.0 92 53.76 2666 2810 47464 10148 99.7 1.218

-02.0 94 54.88 2720 2925 50641 10269 99.9 1.182

+00.0 96 56.00 2774 3042 54048 10369 100.0 1.148

+02.0 98 57.12 2827 3160 57704 10450 100.0 1.115 ! Near Maximum !

+04.0 100 58.24 2880 3278 61630 10528 100.0 1.083 ! Near Maximum !

+06.0 102 59.36 2932 3398 65854 10603 100.0 1.053 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!

+08.0 104 60.48 2984 3520 70401 10675 100.0 1.023 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!

+10.0 106 61.60 3036 3642 75305 10742 100.0 0.994 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!



Anyway, I was looking on my box of Hornady Precision Hunter 178 ELD-X rounds and it shows a Muzzle Velocity of 2750fps (barrel length ???), and has a COAL of 3.252". Which would correspond to roughly 55gr of RL17 with that COAL to create that velocity.



This led me to question if I am starting low enough so I looked in my Hornady Vo.9 manual and it doesn't list Reloader 17 for use with 178 amax but it does list it for 168 Amax with a max load of only 54.1 !!!!!!!! wtf??????



So I plug in Hornady's COAL for 168 Amax (3.22") and 54.1gr RL17 to get this from QL: 54.10gr 2756fps 49254 psi



So for a sanity check I also plugged in Hornady's Max load recipe Listed for H414 and got this from QL: 58.30gr 2924fps 64060psi<------15,000 psi higher then RL17 Max????



I am new to this, I do have a chrono so if it gives reliable readings I should be able to see if my loads are inline with the QL data to some degree. It is just loading up that first round at 56gr and pulling the trigger. If I was reloading using the Hornady Book, it would have me starting about 47gr and that is a HUGE difference.



I guess my thoughts right now is to load 1 round each at 50,51,52,53,54,55gr and run up in the hills close to home and shoot them through the chrono into a hillside just to verify velocity/safety to find the actual point where I should have started loading my 5 round test groups for the range.



Has anyone here loaded using this powder/bullet? Where would you start? I am new to reloading and worked up my first batch of 30-06 rounds to try out.To come up with a recipe I used Quickload.So my first set of rounds I loaded was with 178 Amax, FC brass, CCI 200 primers and Reloader 17 powder. Brass is from factory ammo I fired (1st reloading) and sized with a Full Length die.The bullet seating is CBTO = 2.672 (.012" off lands) with the COAL = 3.298ishSince I can't reload at the range and it is a 2hr trip I loaded up various loads to try.I entered the COAL in Quickload, 3.298, Barrel Length 22.5, PMax to 65,000 (new Tikka Rifle), and decided to start my fist load at 56gr and worked up in .5gr increments all the way to 59.5 (which I know is high and most likely will end up not firing rounds 58.5gr and up so I only loaded 3 of each)here is my QL data:Cartridge : .30-06 Spring. (SAAMI)Bullet : .308, 178, Hornady A-MAX 30712Useable Case Capaci: 60.362 grain H2O = 3.919 cm³Cartridge O.A.L. L6: 3.298 inch = 83.77 mmBarrel Length : 22.5 inch = 571.5 mmPowder : Alliant Reloder-17Step Fill. Charge Vel. Energy Pmax Pmuz Prop.Burnt B_Time% % Grains fps ft.lbs psi psi % ms-20.0 77 44.80 2223 1953 28456 8506 93.4 1.529-18.0 79 45.92 2279 2053 30322 8766 94.6 1.488-16.0 81 47.04 2335 2154 32316 9013 95.7 1.449-14.0 83 48.16 2390 2258 34442 9246 96.7 1.411-12.0 84 49.28 2446 2365 36713 9462 97.5 1.374-10.0 86 50.40 2501 2473 39123 9662 98.2 1.333-08.0 88 51.52 2557 2583 41728 9844 98.8 1.293-06.0 90 52.64 2612 2696 44496 10006 99.3 1.255-04.0 92 53.76 2666 2810 47464 10148 99.7 1.218-02.0 94 54.88 2720 2925 50641 10269 99.9 1.182+00.0 96 56.00 2774 3042 54048 10369 100.0 1.148+02.0 98 57.12 2827 3160 57704 10450 100.0 1.115 ! Near Maximum !+04.0 100 58.24 2880 3278 61630 10528 100.0 1.083 ! Near Maximum !+06.0 102 59.36 2932 3398 65854 10603 100.0 1.053 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!+08.0 104 60.48 2984 3520 70401 10675 100.0 1.023 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!+10.0 106 61.60 3036 3642 75305 10742 100.0 0.994 !DANGEROUS LOAD-DO NOT USE!Anyway, I was looking on my box of Hornady Precision Hunter 178 ELD-X rounds and it shows a Muzzle Velocity of 2750fps (barrel length ???), and has a COAL of 3.252". Which would correspond to roughly 55gr of RL17 with that COAL to create that velocity.This led me to question if I am starting low enough so I looked in my Hornady Vo.9 manual and it doesn't list Reloader 17 for use with 178 amax but it does list it for 168 Amax with a max load of only 54.1 !!!!!!!! wtf??????So I plug in Hornady's COAL for 168 Amax (3.22") and 54.1gr RL17 to get this from QL: 54.10gr 2756fps 49254 psiSo for a sanity check I also plugged in Hornady's Max load recipe Listed for H414 and got this from QL: 58.30gr 2924fps 64060psi<------15,000 psi higher then RL17 Max????I am new to this, I do have a chrono so if it gives reliable readings I should be able to see if my loads are inline with the QL data to some degree. It is just loading up that first round at 56gr and pulling the trigger. If I was reloading using the Hornady Book, it would have me starting about 47gr and that is a HUGE difference.I guess my thoughts right now is to load 1 round each at 50,51,52,53,54,55gr and run up in the hills close to home and shoot them through the chrono into a hillside just to verify velocity/safety to find the actual point where I should have started loading my 5 round test groups for the range.Has anyone here loaded using this powder/bullet? Where would you start? 2 02-16-2017, 04:43 PM bigedp51 Silver Member Join Date: Dec 2010 Posts: 205 Re: Quickload vs Hornady Vo.9 30-06 Question If you want semi-accurate Quickload output you adjust the burn rate in Quickload until the Quickload velocity matches your chronograph.



Bottom line you tweak/adjust Quickload to match your chronograph velocity. On top of this you need to check the case capacity of a fired case in H2O. Quickload defaults to the lowest case capacity.



Example, on the .223 Quickload defaults to a case capacity of 28.0 grains of H2O and my Lake City cases hold 30.6. This difference in capacity causes 6,000 psi chamber pressure difference between cases.



The larger the case the less capacity effects chamber pressure, BUT Quickload must be adjusted to actual capacity and velocity to get ball park estimates.



Just remember Quickload's output depends on you, so remember the computer saying "Garbage in garbage out".

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« What dies for a 6.5 SAUM | Body Sizing Variation...Why?? » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



