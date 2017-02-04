|
Re: Quick Loads question
Use these numbers at your own risk...
H4831 starting at 51G gets you 49K pressure and about 2760 FPS to a max of 55.8G which gives you 65K pressure and 3018 FPS (this appears very hot).
H1000 does not appear to be a great powder for this load as a staring load of 56Gr creating 49.5K pressure and 2,838 FPS is already compressing at 102% capacity, as your brass is fire formed it may have a greater capacity. For completeness 59G will create 59K pressure and 3004 FPS but 107% of capacity.
That is for a stated pressure max of 65K