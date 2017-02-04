Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Quick Loads question
04-02-2017, 07:41 PM
Quick Loads question
I have a request for those of you guys that run quick loads. I'm trying to find a starting place for load development on a 6.5-06. The rifle is a custom krieger 1-8" twist 26" barrel. I'm using lapua 30-06 brass necked down and fire formed. Hornady 143gr eld-x bullets and federal 210m primers. I will be seating bullets .020" off the lands to start. My question is which power and how much. The reloading manuals are all over the map on this one. Could one of you kind gentleman who has quickloads run the numbers on pressure and expected velocity for me with hodgdons h4831sc and h1000? I would be very grateful.
04-02-2017, 09:27 PM
Re: Quick Loads question
Use these numbers at your own risk...

H4831 starting at 51G gets you 49K pressure and about 2760 FPS to a max of 55.8G which gives you 65K pressure and 3018 FPS (this appears very hot).

H1000 does not appear to be a great powder for this load as a staring load of 56Gr creating 49.5K pressure and 2,838 FPS is already compressing at 102% capacity, as your brass is fire formed it may have a greater capacity. For completeness 59G will create 59K pressure and 3004 FPS but 107% of capacity.

That is for a stated pressure max of 65K
