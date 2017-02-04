Quick Loads question I have a request for those of you guys that run quick loads. I'm trying to find a starting place for load development on a 6.5-06. The rifle is a custom krieger 1-8" twist 26" barrel. I'm using lapua 30-06 brass necked down and fire formed. Hornady 143gr eld-x bullets and federal 210m primers. I will be seating bullets .020" off the lands to start. My question is which power and how much. The reloading manuals are all over the map on this one. Could one of you kind gentleman who has quickloads run the numbers on pressure and expected velocity for me with hodgdons h4831sc and h1000? I would be very grateful.