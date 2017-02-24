Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Quick Load Question/help
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Quick Load Question/help
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 02:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: WI
Posts: 5
Quick Load Question/help
I just purchased Quick Load and I am have a problem understanding some of the results I got. The 1st thing I did was entered about a dozen of my tested loads and was amazed at how close QLs prediction was to my actual test results. Then I ran in to my bug-a-boo! My tested loaded for .35 Whelen, Barnes 225 gr TSX, and RL #15 (highly recommended as go to powder for Whelen). My COAL is 3.394 (.050 off lands). My results from Testing were: 58.0 grs for vel of 2566 fps, 59.0 grs for 2631, 60 grs for 2657 (SD of 3), 60.5 grs for 2668, 61 grs for 2643 (SD of 9), and Finally 61.5 grs for 2703 (SD of 8) Absolutely no preasure signs, great loads. QL by the way shows a Max preasure of 58,015 psi. Now I ran these loads through QL and got these predictions: 58 grs @ 2730 fps & over max P by 4093 psi, 59 grs @ 2774 fps over Max P by 7467 psi, 60 grs @ 2818 fps over max P by 11,053 psi, 60.5 grs @ 2839 fps over max by 12,930 psi, 61 grs @ 2861 over max by 14,867 psi, & lastly 61.5 grs @ 2883 fps and over max P by a woping 16,865 psi. If I am not getting the velocity they predict I cant be getting the preasures???? 59 & 60 gr loads are very commonly shown for this loading what am I missing?
I also check out some loads from a on line reloading site and got these results putting them thru QL:
60.5 grs Varget = 2822 fps & 73,487 psi (vel shown for load was 2660 fps) 54.4 H322 = 2767 fps & 69552 psi (vel shown was for load was 2691 fps) 55.0 grs IMR 3031 = 2761 fps & 64562 psi (vel shown for load was 2643 fps) 58.0 grs IMR8208XDR = 2804 fps & 72411 psi (vel shown was 2712 fps) All these 4 loads were considered safe.
This is a long post but hopefully it will get me some answers. Thanks!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-24-2017, 06:11 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,192
Re: Quick Load Question/help
I broke down your question so I could understand it better.

Quote:
Originally Posted by Gusto View Post

QL shows a Max pressure for caliber of 58,015 psi.

1. test load - Barnes .35 Whelen, 225 gr TSX - RL #15 - COAL is 3.394 (.050 off lands).

Result: 58.0 grs for MV of 2566 fps;
59.0 grs for 2631,
60 grs for 2657 (SD of 3),
60.5 grs for 2668,
61 grs for 2643 (SD of 9)
61.5 grs for 2703 (SD of 8)
Absolutely no pressure signs.

Using the same load data, QL predicted:

58 grs @ 2730 fps & over max P by 4093 psi
59 grs @ 2774 fps over Max P by 7467 psi
60 grs @ 2818 fps over max P by 11,053 psi,
60.5 grs @ 2839 fps over max by 12,930 psi,
61 grs @ 2861 over max by 14,867 psi,
61.5 grs @ 2883 fps and over max P by 16,865 psi.

If I am not getting the velocity they predict I can’t be getting the preasures????
59 & 60 gr loads are very commonly shown for this loading what am I missing?

I also checked out some loads from a on line reloading site and got these results putting them thru QL:

60.5 grs Varget = 2822 fps & 73,487 psi (vel shown for load was 2660 fps)
54.4 H322 = 2767 fps & 69552 psi (vel shown was for load was 2691 fps)
55.0 grs IMR 3031 = 2761 fps & 64562 psi (vel shown for load was 2643 fps)
58.0 grs IMR8208XDR = 2804 fps & 72411 psi (vel shown was 2712 fps)
All these 4 loads were considered safe.
The only variable I can see is your "COAL". Does your input to QL truly include COAL or CBOL?
My data indicates SAMMI spec. 3.340. With 3.395 are you certain you're .050 off the lands?
My data also shows that, using RL15, you should be at 98% of case capacity with 59.5 grains so you should be at case capacity with 61 grains. How are you getting 61.5 grains in there without a compressed load.
I'd suggest taking a trip back to the drawing board and doing a pencil and paper outline of all your data before going to QL for input.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Been messing with Re17 in my .308 | "Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:02 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC