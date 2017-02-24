Re: Quick Load Question/help



Quote: Gusto Originally Posted by

QL shows a Max pressure for caliber of 58,015 psi.



1. test load - Barnes .35 Whelen, 225 gr TSX - RL #15 - COAL is 3.394 (.050 off lands).



Result: 58.0 grs for MV of 2566 fps;

59.0 grs for 2631,

60 grs for 2657 (SD of 3),

60.5 grs for 2668,

61 grs for 2643 (SD of 9)

61.5 grs for 2703 (SD of 8)

Absolutely no pressure signs.



Using the same load data, QL predicted:



58 grs @ 2730 fps & over max P by 4093 psi

59 grs @ 2774 fps over Max P by 7467 psi

60 grs @ 2818 fps over max P by 11,053 psi,

60.5 grs @ 2839 fps over max by 12,930 psi,

61 grs @ 2861 over max by 14,867 psi,

61.5 grs @ 2883 fps and over max P by 16,865 psi.



If I am not getting the velocity they predict I can’t be getting the preasures????

59 & 60 gr loads are very commonly shown for this loading what am I missing?



I also checked out some loads from a on line reloading site and got these results putting them thru QL:



60.5 grs Varget = 2822 fps & 73,487 psi (vel shown for load was 2660 fps)

54.4 H322 = 2767 fps & 69552 psi (vel shown was for load was 2691 fps)

55.0 grs IMR 3031 = 2761 fps & 64562 psi (vel shown for load was 2643 fps)

58.0 grs IMR8208XDR = 2804 fps & 72411 psi (vel shown was 2712 fps)

All these 4 loads were considered safe.

My data indicates SAMMI spec. 3.340. With 3.395 are you certain you're .050 off the lands?

My data also shows that, using RL15, you should be at 98% of case capacity with 59.5 grains so you should be at case capacity with 61 grains. How are you getting 61.5 grains in there without a compressed load.

I'd suggest taking a trip back to the drawing board and doing a pencil and paper outline of all your data before going to QL for input. I broke down your question so I could understand it better.The only variable I can see is your "COAL". Does your input to QL truly include COAL or CBOL?My data indicates SAMMI spec. 3.340. With 3.395 are you certain you're .050 off the lands?My data also shows that, using RL15, you should be at 98% of case capacity with 59.5 grains so you should be at case capacity with 61 grains. How are you getting 61.5 grains in there without a compressed load.I'd suggest taking a trip back to the drawing board and doing a pencil and paper outline of all your data before going to QL for input.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.