Quick Load Question/help
I just purchased Quick Load and I am have a problem understanding some of the results I got. The 1st thing I did was entered about a dozen of my tested loads and was amazed at how close QLs prediction was to my actual test results. Then I ran in to my bug-a-boo! My tested loaded for .35 Whelen, Barnes 225 gr TSX, and RL #15 (highly recommended as go to powder for Whelen). My COAL is 3.394 (.050 off lands). My results from Testing were: 58.0 grs for vel of 2566 fps, 59.0 grs for 2631, 60 grs for 2657 (SD of 3), 60.5 grs for 2668, 61 grs for 2643 (SD of 9), and Finally 61.5 grs for 2703 (SD of 8) Absolutely no preasure signs, great loads. QL by the way shows a Max preasure of 58,015 psi. Now I ran these loads through QL and got these predictions: 58 grs @ 2730 fps & over max P by 4093 psi, 59 grs @ 2774 fps over Max P by 7467 psi, 60 grs @ 2818 fps over max P by 11,053 psi, 60.5 grs @ 2839 fps over max by 12,930 psi, 61 grs @ 2861 over max by 14,867 psi, & lastly 61.5 grs @ 2883 fps and over max P by a woping 16,865 psi. If I am not getting the velocity they predict I cant be getting the preasures???? 59 & 60 gr loads are very commonly shown for this loading what am I missing?
I also check out some loads from a on line reloading site and got these results putting them thru QL:
60.5 grs Varget = 2822 fps & 73,487 psi (vel shown for load was 2660 fps) 54.4 H322 = 2767 fps & 69552 psi (vel shown was for load was 2691 fps) 55.0 grs IMR 3031 = 2761 fps & 64562 psi (vel shown for load was 2643 fps) 58.0 grs IMR8208XDR = 2804 fps & 72411 psi (vel shown was 2712 fps) All these 4 loads were considered safe.
This is a long post but hopefully it will get me some answers. Thanks!