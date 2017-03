Quick load 30/06

H4895 min30.6 gr - max51.0 gr

150 gr nosler accubond

Fed 215 primers

OAL 2.60 off OGIVE

Win brass

Looking for about 1800 FPS and 1000 Ft Lbs energy @ 300 yds that will keep me in nosler specs at 300 yds more than long enough shot!

Thanks to Quick load I can use some help to find a starting point. Need a starting point for a youth elk hunt. Winchester mdl70 ,30/06,22" barrel,H4895 min30.6 gr - max51.0 gr150 gr nosler accubondFed 215 primersOAL 2.60 off OGIVEWin brassLooking for about 1800 FPS and 1000 Ft Lbs energy @ 300 yds that will keep me in nosler specs at 300 yds more than long enough shot!Thanks to Quick load I can use some help to find a starting point.