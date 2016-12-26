     close
Question on neck sizing and tension . . .
12-26-2016, 01:06 PM
Question on neck sizing and tension . . .
I'm new to reloading, and very much appreciate the quality of posts in this forum, so I hope this question is relevant to you all.

I'm noticing much more consistency in my neck concentricity (.223 rem) when using a full-length die with a carbide size button (as opposed to just neck sizing). The button in the FL die measures .222, while the expander I have used in the past (when just neck sizing) measures .223, and of course, the expander is much longer, which I expect would leave the necks with even less tension.

Question is, how much neck tension am I looking for? Should I also use the neck expanding mandrel after FL resizing with the carbide button expander?

And, is the only way to really test this to do a series of loads using both, and watch to see when I am starting to build higher pressures with each case prep technique?

Thanks for any insights folks wish to share,
George
    12-26-2016, 06:07 PM
    Re: Question on neck sizing and tension . . .
    Tag -- to follow this discussion
    12-26-2016, 06:29 PM
    Re: Question on neck sizing and tension . . .
    i would not use the neck expanding mandrel. i don't think it is needed and if your cases are straight they might not be after using the mandrel. my guess is you are getting .003 or three thousandths neck tension with your brass if it is not work hardened using your fl. sizing die and that is fine. i would full length size and work up my loads for my rifle. measure the inside neck diameter of your fl sized brass and the difference in that and .224 bullet diameter is your neck tension. i doubt that changing neck tension a couple thousandths would make a difference in pressure that you could detect. i am assuming that you do not have a chamber that requires neck turned brass. what kind of rifle and dies are you working with?
    12-26-2016, 07:42 PM
    Re: Question on neck sizing and tension . . .
    ^^^^WRONG^^^^ (every bit of it)
    You can't directly measure neck tension right now, as there is currently no tool on the market for this. Adjustments would have to be compared on targets with careful testing.
    If you want better tension consistency you'll stop FL sizing of necks, that's for sure.
