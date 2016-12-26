Question on neck sizing and tension . . . I'm new to reloading, and very much appreciate the quality of posts in this forum, so I hope this question is relevant to you all.



I'm noticing much more consistency in my neck concentricity (.223 rem) when using a full-length die with a carbide size button (as opposed to just neck sizing). The button in the FL die measures .222, while the expander I have used in the past (when just neck sizing) measures .223, and of course, the expander is much longer, which I expect would leave the necks with even less tension.



Question is, how much neck tension am I looking for? Should I also use the neck expanding mandrel after FL resizing with the carbide button expander?



And, is the only way to really test this to do a series of loads using both, and watch to see when I am starting to build higher pressures with each case prep technique?



Thanks for any insights folks wish to share,

George