Question on loading Nosler LRAB
12-27-2016, 05:01 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Powder Springs, GA
Posts: 3
Question on loading Nosler LRAB
I loaded some 142gr LRABs in my .260Ai for the first time. I started with my standard 140gr load of 48.5 grains of H4831SC, which is a slightly compressed load. I stared with the same length, base to ogive as my Berger and SMK loads. In loading these, all bullets were left with a significant "ring" impression in them from the die. I have never had another billet with a jacket that seemed that soft? Has anyone ever experienced the same thing? I haven't shot these yet, should that affect accuracy?
