Quest for accurate/consistent reloads...HELP!!! Hey guys, I've come to pick your brains again. In my quest for the most accurate/consistent reloads I can achieve, I have a slight issue here. I'm looking for advice as to how to fix this.



A shooting buddy talked me in going up to Rayner's Range and shooting in there long range match a few weeks ago, now I'm hooked. I wanted to fine tune my reloads to get the best case/powder/bullet consistency. I cleaned my barrel really good, loaded up some rounds and headed to the range this morning.



Rifle is a 25-06 LR, 26" barrel (all I have to shoot at this point)

Brass is norma ( all trimmed to 2.485. .001 over book and sorted) fl sized in redding dies, with out sizing ball, I neck back up with the Sinclair mandral.

Bullet is 115gr NBT..setted .030 off the lands( all weight sorted and ogive to base sorted)

powder is retumbo.



My 5 fowler shoots (group 1)

This group consisted of brass with fairly loose primer pockets and bullets that fell outside of the weight/measurement standers I've set ( under 115gr/above 115.5gr...under .570"/above .571" base to ogive). Brass is trimmed to 2.485 it has not been neck turned.



Group (1)

58.7grs / .030 off the lands

1..3220

2..3220

3..3212

4..3212

5..3220



For groups 2-4 the only changes that were made is I turned the necks on the brass, driffent powder weights ( 58.5, 58.7, 59) and I used my sorted bullets.



Group (2)

58.5gr....030 off the lands

1..3212

2..3197

3..3182

4..3197

5..3189



Group (3)

58.7gr....030 off the lands. ( same load as my fowlers)

1..3189

2..3205

3..3205

4..3197

5..3197



Group (4)

59gr...030 off the lands

1..3197

2..3197

3..3197

4..3212

5..3220



With all that said..what I see is, I get the best groups with a velocity of 3212-3220. With the only thing I changed between group 1 and group 3, is I turned the necks on the cases and I used more consistent bullets. I know that by turning the necks I changed the neck tension on the bullets. Witch is why I'm probably seeing a difference in the velocitys between 1 and 3. I didn't resize the cases after I turned the necks.



My questions are...

Should I shoot the remaining neck turned cases, tumble, size, and everything will go back to normal? ( group 1&3 match)

Should I just resize the remaining cases?

Should I increase the loads up more (59.5gr/60gr) untill I get the velocity back up to around 3220?

Is it possible the with this bullet/ powder, it's not liking a fowled barrel? (After 10 shots)

Is it possible I've somehow cause neck runout when I turned the necks?



Thanks for any insight you can give me.



