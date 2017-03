Re: Pros and Cons of stainless media cleaning The pros are that it makes the cases look like new including cleaning the primer pocket.



The cons are that you have to get all the pins out and let the cases dry, plus it removes all carbon from inside the neck which can be a bad thing depending upon your point of view.



IMHO it's mostly done for looks, functionally it really doesn't do anything that cleaning in walnut or corn cob media won't do. I don't think the primer pocket makes any difference and I view the slight carbon residue in the neck as a plus for consistency. I don't really care how pretty my brass is, and I don't want to wait for it to dry so I'll stick with media tumbling.