Primer Question I heard but not sure if this is true...... that Match Small Rifle Primers have a thicker cup and Pressure Signs not show up like non match primers.



I was working up a load in My 17 Remington and from the starting load to the max could not see much difference in the primer getting any flatter.



IF you getting close to high pressure does the Primer let you know every time.??



Looking at the primers there was some indications of High Pressure but not much.



I also heard that when loading the 17 Remington a increase of as little as 2/10 of a grain can send your pressures way up?????