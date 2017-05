Pressure Signs? All,



Question for ya'll - I was doing some load development for my 6.5x47 Lapua and started pushing the 140 Berger Hybrids just north of 3000 fps with no heavy bolt lift/primers look fine.



In all the load data I've researched, that seems unrealistic, but my chronograph hasn't lied THAT consistently to me yet. Has anyone experienced these results with the 6.5x47 and am I doing something wrong/bad to my gun?



All knowledge/insight is welcome. Thanks for your time.



-Ian