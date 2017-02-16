Re: ?????Pressure Signs????? Are you having trouble lifting the bolt handle, or pulling the bolt back and pulling the empty cartridge out of the chamber? These could mean 2 different things.



If your having trouble pulling your bolt back, look at your case body for scratches. It's possible you may have a rough chamber, and your brass is adhering to the chamber walls so firmly that it is difficult to extract the cartridge from the chamber.



If you are having trouble lifting your bolt handle, does your case heads have a shiny spot on them? Look at the picture I posted, mainly at the shiny mark on the left side of the case head. Does any of your brass have these? If so, your loads are overpressure and need to be backed off some. Also, if your primer pockets are loose after just 2 or 3 loadings, you are also overpressure. Look for small black spots around your primer, this may indicate carbon leaking past your primer, also a sign of overpressure. Primer cratering, like in the image, can also be a sign of overpressure, but may also just be a sign of not having the best fit between your firing pin and firing pin hole in the bolt face.



I'll just throw a couple more things in, I only full length resize every time if I'm loading for a semi auto. If it's for a bolt gun, I neck size until it starts getting snug, then I only bump the shoulder .003"-.005". This will make your brass last the longest, not overwork it and help prevent head case separations. Hornady makes a shoulder bump gauge that works quite well.



And one more thing, cleaning every 5 rounds is ok if your just breaking in a brand new rifle, but is not a good practice to continually do, cleaning your rifle is not totally benign, and if not done properly can seriously damage the rifling and crown, and will wear on it even if it is done properly. I'm not saying never clean your rifle, but try to clean only when necessary. I will clean my rifle when groups with a known accurate load start opening up, or in my case, about every 200-250 rounds. After that, I use Hoppes first to get the carbon fouling out, then Sweets 7.62 to get the copper fouling out. My first round after a thorough cleaning will strike about 4 MOA low at 1000 yards, but after one fouling round, I'm good to go for a while.



Other exceptions are if my rifle gets rained on, I will do a light cleaning, wipe the outside down with a gun oiled rag, then one pass through the bore with a Hoppes soaked patch, then a dry patch or 2 to ensure the bore is dry. You don't want to overclean your bore, this will shorten the life of your rifles accuracy. If you are one of those guys that HAS to clean after every outing, try to just run a bore snake through one pass.



