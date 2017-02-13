Powder Use??? Ok I am pretty new to reloading and have a question about powder and trusting load data you find online.

The issue I have is I looked on hodgon's Web sight to determine what powder to get for my 243 and went with varget but now that I check my hornady reloading manual they don't list varget for the bullets I chose. I went with the 75 grn V-max and picked up some berger 105 grn vld's cus they where on sale though I'm not sure they'll stabilize outa my 9 twist barrel. But now looking in my manual they only list varget for the 65 grn v-max so what do I do? Can I safely go with the load data on hodgon's Web sight? Should I get different powder or maybe the latest hornady manual to see if they have different loads listed?



I'd really hate to not use the varget cus I can't return it and it's a fairly expensive powder but ultimately I want to use the best performer and be safe doing so and I think I can try it in some of my 223 loads but right now I'm very impressed with the cfe223.



So any help and advice is greatly appreciated as well as some powder recommendations, thanks guy's.