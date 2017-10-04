Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
  #1  
04-10-2017, 08:24 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 61
Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
I left som H4831SC in my charge throwing hopper for a week. The last groups I shot with this powder were .3 and .4. I loaded up 5 rounds today and shot them. Had a 2" group at 100 yds.

Now, to be clear, I throw a charge that is close to where I want to be and then trickle to get exactly 57 grains. The seating die has not come out of the press and I am using the same brass that I prepped all at one time.

Could leaving the powder in the hopper instead of in the sealed air tight jug cause this kind of variation?

Side note the brass was primed and sitting on bench open to atmosphere as well. I have done this many times with no ill effect. So thinking it's the powder. Also, I reload in a room in my house, so it's "climate controled" as far as temp is concerned. Obviously the rh varies in the house.

Anybody have any insight or similar experience. I don't know why I didn't just put back in jug....I always do.....
  #2  
04-10-2017, 08:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 61
Re: Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
Also, scale was also checked before loading the rounds and was calibrated properly....and I'm sure it was the same powder. I know all about the safety stuff......I put a sticker on the hopper lid that also resides on the jug when stored. Just want to provide as much info as possible to get best openion possible. Thanks
  #3  
04-10-2017, 09:03 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Kansas
Posts: 642
Re: Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
I leave powder in the hopper all the time. I also leave primed brass on the bench until next reloading session all the time. I have never had any issues.
  #4  
04-10-2017, 09:22 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 758
Re: Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
I can't see that kind of wild variation being caused by one week in a hopper .
It has to be something else . Try annealing the case necks as they may have just got too hard . Polish inside the case neck with an old worn bore brush wrapped in some fine wire wool and chucked in an electric screw driver low speed. Tap the case on the bench after to clean out any rubbish . Check the die system and make sure nothing has moved . Make sure the bullet seater is producing minimum run out on the bullet .
Try and determine if your gun shoots better with a slightly sized case body each reload or with more tighter fire formed cases . Some chambers shoot worse as the case gets tighter . It's rare but it does happen .
  #5  
04-11-2017, 02:20 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 31
Re: Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
Doubtful. Just shot as consistently as ever on powder sitting in the chargemaster for a few weeks. Actually, shot notably well lol. Varget and 223 rem, not that it matters really. That primed brass should not be an issue either, as I do the same all the time.

Something is up. I agree on checking out the brass. Maybe you got unlucky and got a few oddball cases?

I suppose the powder could be an issue depending on humidity, say maybe its 90 pct outside and the window was left open for a long time. BUT it does not seem like the case here.

Was the scale calibrated last time you loaded? Probably yes, but good to be thorough.

How about you or the rifle/optic? Poor conditions at the range?
