Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem?? I left som H4831SC in my charge throwing hopper for a week. The last groups I shot with this powder were .3 and .4. I loaded up 5 rounds today and shot them. Had a 2" group at 100 yds.



Now, to be clear, I throw a charge that is close to where I want to be and then trickle to get exactly 57 grains. The seating die has not come out of the press and I am using the same brass that I prepped all at one time.



Could leaving the powder in the hopper instead of in the sealed air tight jug cause this kind of variation?



Side note the brass was primed and sitting on bench open to atmosphere as well. I have done this many times with no ill effect. So thinking it's the powder. Also, I reload in a room in my house, so it's "climate controled" as far as temp is concerned. Obviously the rh varies in the house.



Anybody have any insight or similar experience. I don't know why I didn't just put back in jug....I always do.....