|
Re: Powder left in hopper for a week...accuracy problem??
Doubtful. Just shot as consistently as ever on powder sitting in the chargemaster for a few weeks. Actually, shot notably well lol. Varget and 223 rem, not that it matters really. That primed brass should not be an issue either, as I do the same all the time.
Something is up. I agree on checking out the brass. Maybe you got unlucky and got a few oddball cases?
I suppose the powder could be an issue depending on humidity, say maybe its 90 pct outside and the window was left open for a long time. BUT it does not seem like the case here.
Was the scale calibrated last time you loaded? Probably yes, but good to be thorough.
How about you or the rifle/optic? Poor conditions at the range?