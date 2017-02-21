powder crunch Hey y'all, I'm still working on loads for my 260 rem. Criterion 24" match chamber 1:8 twist. 140 vld lapua brass and CCI 200 primers. I using H4831sc but without any published loads in the Berger manual for 140 I'm going slow. 44 grains gave me good accuracy, 44.5 and 45 opened up, no pressure signs. So today I loaded 45.2, 45.4, and 45.6, 5 of each. Powder crunch on all and it seemed that at 45.6 my bullet was slightly pushing out after seating, no more than .010 of and inch. My COAL is 2.900 right now and that is .022 off the lands.



Now what I should have done was shoot my 44 grain load that shot about .5 moa through the chronograph to see if I was getting good speed. If I got the speed I want with 44 grains (2650-2700) I would have stopped.



Is powder crunch ok and if so what about my bullet growth?



Can someone with quick load calculate what kind of velocity I would see with 44 grains of H4831sc using Lapua brass, CCI 200 primer and 140 vld?