Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page powder crunch
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

powder crunch
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 04:06 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 52
powder crunch
Hey y'all, I'm still working on loads for my 260 rem. Criterion 24" match chamber 1:8 twist. 140 vld lapua brass and CCI 200 primers. I using H4831sc but without any published loads in the Berger manual for 140 I'm going slow. 44 grains gave me good accuracy, 44.5 and 45 opened up, no pressure signs. So today I loaded 45.2, 45.4, and 45.6, 5 of each. Powder crunch on all and it seemed that at 45.6 my bullet was slightly pushing out after seating, no more than .010 of and inch. My COAL is 2.900 right now and that is .022 off the lands.

Now what I should have done was shoot my 44 grain load that shot about .5 moa through the chronograph to see if I was getting good speed. If I got the speed I want with 44 grains (2650-2700) I would have stopped.

Is powder crunch ok and if so what about my bullet growth?

Can someone with quick load calculate what kind of velocity I would see with 44 grains of H4831sc using Lapua brass, CCI 200 primer and 140 vld?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-21-2017, 04:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Michigan
Posts: 47
Re: powder crunch
I don't mind a little crunching, but am not a fan of really compressed loads. It may be time for you to try a little faster powder if you're starting to get bullet push out. Bullets pushing out of the case just says inconsistent to me.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 338-378 weatherby looking for 300 grain data | 7mm Rem Mag Reloading »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC