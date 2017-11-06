Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist

The bullet weight to caliber ratio determines the proper twist rate; heavier bullets (i.e. longer) for a caliber dictate a faster twist.



The size of the case determines the powder speed; larger cases work better w/ slower powders because they fill-up the case more and tend to give lower pressures for different velocities.



You buy a rifle w/ a twist rate based on the bullet weight-range you will use in it, and pick a range of powders to try based on what reloading manuals say are appropriate for the case-size if loading full-power loads.

