Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Powder burn rates and rifle twist
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:21 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Hegins, Pa.
Posts: 94
Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Hopefully I word this right. Is there any testing that shows certain barrel twist prefer certain burn rate powders. Meaning does a 1:10 twist 7mm mag prefer powders in the slower rate compared to a 1:8 twist preferring faster burn rate powders or just opposite? I know each rifle is different but was curious to your findings. Thank you for your replies and time.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:35 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,965
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
I am not sure that it makes enough difference in the pressure to see a different powder consistently work better in the varying twist. You are probably only talking 30fps change due to twist. Other variables such as bore tolerance will probably make a bigger difference. Or even lot to lot powder changes.

My .02

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:42 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: Hegins, Pa.
Posts: 94
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Thanks for the reply. I'm sure you are 100% right. Just thinking outside the box. Thanks again
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 06-11-2017, 07:57 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,965
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Quote:
Originally Posted by PaLuke View Post
Thanks for the reply. I'm sure you are 100% right. Just thinking outside the box. Thanks again
Lol I am glad you are confident that I am right. I am not always so confident. Seems like every rifle is a new learning experience that pushes what I thought I knew. It keeps it fun.

Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better


To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 06-11-2017, 08:56 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Medina, Ohio USA
Posts: 104
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
The bullet weight to caliber ratio determines the proper twist rate; heavier bullets (i.e. longer) for a caliber dictate a faster twist.

The size of the case determines the powder speed; larger cases work better w/ slower powders because they fill-up the case more and tend to give lower pressures for different velocities.

You buy a rifle w/ a twist rate based on the bullet weight-range you will use in it, and pick a range of powders to try based on what reloading manuals say are appropriate for the case-size if loading full-power loads.
__________________
Member: Orange Gunsite Family, NRA--Life, Varmint Hunters' Assn., & South Cuyahoga Sportsmen's Assn

"An armed society is a polite society"--Robert Heinlein via Col. Jeff Cooper, USMC

"Gunnery, gunnery, gunnery...all else is twaddle!"--Admiral Sir John Fisher, RN
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 06-11-2017, 10:33 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,211
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Quote:
Originally Posted by PaLuke View Post
Is there any testing that shows certain barrel twist prefer certain burn rate powders.
There could be. It would take a lot of research to find evidence of it out there, and chances are it wouldn't apply directly to YOUR cartridge, barrel, bullet combination.
Even QuickLoad doesn't account for this.

I believe that twist rate would affect pressure peak amplitude and location. That a slower powder would be in order for a faster twist, to mitigate early pressure problems.
It's a good thing we have a range of powder speeds for any given capacity/bullet. A poll would show that the full range is used, for each of us to arrive at accuracy with different powder.
Trial & error
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 06-11-2017, 10:34 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2003
Location: NC, oceanfront
Posts: 4,211
Re: Powder burn rates and rifle twist
Maybe you could dig in and find anecdotal evidence here:
The Rifle Section @ www.reloadersnest.com
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Federal 215m | Which .308 Win Berger for P-dogs »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:28 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC