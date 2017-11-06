Powder burn rates and rifle twist

Quote:
Originally Posted by PaLuke
Is there any testing that shows certain barrel twist prefer certain burn rate powders.
There could be. It would take a lot of research to find evidence of it out there, and chances are it wouldn't apply directly to YOUR cartridge, barrel, bullet combination.
Even QuickLoad doesn't account for this.
I believe that twist rate would affect pressure peak amplitude and location. That a slower powder would be in order for a faster twist, to mitigate early pressure problems.
It's a good thing we have a range of powder speeds for any given capacity/bullet. A poll would show that the full range is used, for each of us to arrive at accuracy with different powder.
Trial & error