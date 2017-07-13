Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
powder burn rates and humidity
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
powder burn rates and humidity
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-13-2017, 06:12 PM
Lefty7mmstw
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 4,274
powder burn rates and humidity
Humidity and Powder Burn Rates — What You Need to Know « Daily Bulletin
I have never thought about this much... Anyone have velocity data to show how much we are talking about?? I've never bothered to write down my barometric pressure or humidity on reference or l.d. groups...
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
300 rum 212 eld-x seating depth
|
OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:24 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC