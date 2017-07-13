Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page powder burn rates and humidity
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

powder burn rates and humidity
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 06:12 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 4,274
powder burn rates and humidity
Humidity and Powder Burn Rates — What You Need to Know « Daily Bulletin

I have never thought about this much... Anyone have velocity data to show how much we are talking about?? I've never bothered to write down my barometric pressure or humidity on reference or l.d. groups...
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 300 rum 212 eld-x seating depth | OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC