powder burn rates and humidity Humidity and Powder Burn Rates — What You Need to Know « Daily Bulletin



I have never thought about this much... Anyone have velocity data to show how much we are talking about?? I've never bothered to write down my barometric pressure or humidity on reference or l.d. groups... I have never thought about this much... Anyone have velocity data to show how much we are talking about?? I've never bothered to write down my barometric pressure or humidity on reference or l.d. groups...