Re: Powder for 7 RM & 270 win It's possible, but proved accurate loads for the two usually doesn't involve the same powder. The closest I've used was H4831SC which shot extremely accurate for .270 and quite well in one of six 7mm RM with H1000 superior for the other five. No two rifles shoot the exact same load, yours may shoot best with other powders. Finding a common powder for the two may run up your powder costs considerably. Good luck __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys