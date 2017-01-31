Re: overall length for abolt medallion? A-Bolts have the detachable internal mag. It tends to be short, which is going to be your limiting factor in this setup. But, I have figured out a way to work around this with my A-Bolts.



First, remove your internal mag, take it apart, and measure the internal length of the mag box with your calipers. Then subtract about .010" from the mag box and that is your maximum cartridge overall length you can use in your rifle (as a repeater).



Then use a OAL tool to measure your chamber/cartridge depth to the lands with whatever particular bullet you plan on shooting. Each bullet will produce a different distance because they are all shaped differently.



Then you take that measurement from the OAL gauge, and you subtract the magazine length from it. and you have your minimum jump to the lands (don't forget to include that .010" removed from the mag box length).



Then you have your seating depth for the A-Bolts. Load them all to that same length, and use different powder charges to find your most accurate load. If you've never done load development before, you will want to buy a reloading manual for each brand of bullets you plan on shooting. And then determine which powder you want. Start at the "starting load" and work up slowly in .5 grain increments towards your max load, to find accuracy. I wouldn't go over book max if you're just starting to load, do a lot of research on cartridge pressure signs and learn what to look for before going beyond book Max loads.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith