outside neck turning

I can either shoot them once to open them up, or run them through the expander on the die and hope it is enough.

Is there a preferred method to keep them as concentric as possible?



I normally never run an expander on my decapping die to avoid concentricity problems.



"Is there a preferred method to keep them as concentric as possible?"



Brass cases are "raw material" until they have been fired in your chamber at least once, so don't worry about that on first firing. First firing is just fireforming, even if it isn't a wildcat. Run them through your sizer and expand them...Brass cases are "raw material" until they have been fired in your chamber at least once, so don't worry about that on first firing. First firing is just, even if it isn't a wildcat.

