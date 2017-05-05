Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



outside neck turning
05-05-2017, 08:54 AM
outside neck turning
When I get a lot of new brass I like to take a skim pass on the neck turner. As part of by prep. It is just enough to make them uniform thickness I take off about half a tho. My latest lot of brass won't fit on the pilot as they are too tight.
I can either shoot them once to open them up, or run them through the expander on the die and hope it is enough.
Is there a prefered method to keep them as concentric as possible?

I normally never run an expander on my decapping die to avoid concentricity problems.

Thanks
05-05-2017, 09:00 AM
Re: outside neck turning
You need an expander mandrel that matches your turning mandrel. The expander will expand the necks to the size needed to properly fit the turning mandrel.
05-05-2017, 09:19 AM
Re: outside neck turning
I can either shoot them once to open them up, or run them through the expander on the die and hope it is enough.
Is there a preferred method to keep them as concentric as possible?

I normally never run an expander on my decapping die to avoid concentricity problems.

Run them through your sizer and expand them...

"Is there a preferred method to keep them as concentric as possible?"

Brass cases are "raw material" until they have been fired in your chamber at least once, so don't worry about that on first firing. First firing is just fireforming, even if it isn't a wildcat.
05-05-2017, 09:24 AM
Re: outside neck turning
Doghunter23,

Firing the cartridge forms the outside of the neck. You need to form the inside of the neck. I would not size them but run them over an expander so they fit the mandrel. I never try to turn necks without this as the necks are usually beat up a little in shipping.
05-05-2017, 09:37 AM
Re: outside neck turning
Thanks guys that makes sense. I will expand them before fireforming!
I appreciate the feedback
05-05-2017, 12:10 PM
Re: outside neck turning
I will expand them before fireforming!
That's not what anyone said..
05-05-2017, 02:39 PM
Re: outside neck turning
Expand the necks with your sizing die or a expander die and push the neck irregularities to the outside of the neck before turning.

The expender dies have normally have two different diameter expanders, one for sizing and one for turning.

