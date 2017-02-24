"Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays



They're definitely not the cheapest way to hold your brass...but they're practical and the anodization is real pretty!



Currently have them in standard (308) casehead, with more tops in lots of sizes coming soon...finishing some custom orders for folks first.



I want to show you guys some loading trays I came up with. While no one can debate the sleekness of billet trays, they are expensive and only work with one case size. This design has interchangeable top plates for different case sizes and are counterbored for really positive stacking. The open sides don't let powder get stuck in the cartridge holes, a problem I've had many times and wanted to solve.They're definitely not the cheapest way to hold your brass...but they're practical and the anodization is real pretty!Currently have them in standard (308) casehead, with more tops in lots of sizes coming soon...finishing some custom orders for folks first.