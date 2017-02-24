Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page "Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

"Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 05:34 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Columbia, MO
Posts: 1,459
"Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
I want to show you guys some loading trays I came up with. While no one can debate the sleekness of billet trays, they are expensive and only work with one case size. This design has interchangeable top plates for different case sizes and are counterbored for really positive stacking. The open sides don't let powder get stuck in the cartridge holes, a problem I've had many times and wanted to solve.

They're definitely not the cheapest way to hold your brass...but they're practical and the anodization is real pretty!

Currently have them in standard (308) casehead, with more tops in lots of sizes coming soon...finishing some custom orders for folks first.

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-24-2017, 06:45 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,192
Re: "Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
Lookin' good, Tyler. Keep me posted on the case size options and link me to the source page.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-24-2017, 09:54 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,955
Re: "Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
Those are way too nice.

Are you buying them? Making them yourself for yourself or making them for sale?
__________________
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-24-2017, 10:11 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Columbia, MO
Posts: 1,459
Re: "Open-sided" Machined Reloading Trays
Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
Those are way too nice.

Are you buying them? Making them yourself for yourself or making them for sale?
My partner and I are making them, yes they are for sale.


Reloading Trays – MK Machining
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« "Factory Crimp Die" | Rl-23 25-06 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC