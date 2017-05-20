Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
One shot for necking up brass
#
1
05-20-2017, 03:34 PM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,340
One shot for necking up brass
Has anyone had any success using One Shot to neck up brass? I'll be necking up some 6.5 to 7mm soon and wondered if I could use one shot instead of imperial wax?
#
2
05-20-2017, 04:15 PM
ultraedge
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: central Georgia
Posts: 408
Re: One shot for necking up brass
I have used One Shot for necking up over a thousand .300 RUM brass to .338 EDGE. It works fine. Gary
#
3
05-20-2017, 04:20 PM
ohiohunter
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 1,340
Re: One shot for necking up brass
Awesome, glad to hear that. I don't much care for the wax. Thank you.
