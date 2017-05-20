Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



One shot for necking up brass
One shot for necking up brass
Has anyone had any success using One Shot to neck up brass? I'll be necking up some 6.5 to 7mm soon and wondered if I could use one shot instead of imperial wax?
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Re: One shot for necking up brass
I have used One Shot for necking up over a thousand .300 RUM brass to .338 EDGE. It works fine. Gary
Re: One shot for necking up brass
Awesome, glad to hear that. I don't much care for the wax. Thank you.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
