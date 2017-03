Old Herters brass I found 4 boxes of new Herters brass, going through my fathers basement after he died, that I know was bought in the early 60's. It is in the original boxes and they are all like new. Are they collectible or are the just old brass. They are 30-06. Is it as good as quality brass today or not? Would appreciate any knowledgeable responses. It is darker than standard brass today. It polishes up fine because I have used several other boxes of it.