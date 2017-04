Re: OCW test results Look around those 4 and 5 charge weights, especially if you may have pulled that high one. Looks like a nice stable loading there. See where the consistency is. I will take a consistent .75 moa load over an inconsistent .4moa load any day of the week.



Not sure on your velocity or goals, but that low end charge may be worth looking at if you cannot find what you want on the upper end. I have had a couple rifles that REALLY shot well with with a lower charge than I expected.



Get some distance in there since you have an idea where to be. Much much easier to compare inches to quarter inches etc. I would try it at 300 or 400 if you have enough range. That will let you see if you are really where you need to be on the charge weight as long as your conditions are okay and shooting is clean!