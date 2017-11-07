OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet





2.63 was a little over what the guage came up with to lands. 2.63 does chamber and does not cause the bullet to seat deeper.



This rifle always closed harder than you would think. So it is hard to put a bullet in and see what depth it closes easy.







So I did the same thing for 700 30-06. Factory 180 3.225. With the OAL guage, I come with 3.4 when I subtract .02 from OAL #.





I am not sure if 30 caliber is just easier to measure, and 58 grain is to susceptable to how it feels. I did do the tests, over and over. some variance.











Below is link to discussion on savage 110 in 243, that I have see marks on when I try to find rifling, even with factory rounds. Maybe needs better cleaning. But it never did close well.





I have watched a read lots of stuff on marking bullet and chambering, neck sizing bullet. But the reason I spent money on OAL gauge, is beacause this savage closes hard. My other savage does not.



Yes I know it is probably just a gizmo, and waste of money.





Also surprised how much the readings can vary when using the bullet comparator. Which may have been more of gizmo. I thought it would help when measureing plastic tipped bullets. But its still varies a bt based on how you hold it. Probably over kill, but slightly better than not using it.









Long winded, have you ever seen rifle lands not all that far from a factory round????



Thanks for reading this far







Savage 110 predator model with medium barrel.

Which is why I I bought Hornady OAL guage. I should get head space gauge, to set my mind at ease. Though it is a brand new gun, and seems a waste.

