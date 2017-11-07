Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
Unread 07-11-2017, 07:55 PM
OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
I got a Hornady OAL gauge and bullet comparator today. Still new and some feel to this on, how hard to push. 2.60 is Hornady factory load for 58 gr v-max. I have been shooting this length. I have loaded some 2.61, .62, and .63.


2.63 was a little over what the guage came up with to lands. 2.63 does chamber and does not cause the bullet to seat deeper.

This rifle always closed harder than you would think. So it is hard to put a bullet in and see what depth it closes easy.



So I did the same thing for 700 30-06. Factory 180 3.225. With the OAL guage, I come with 3.4 when I subtract .02 from OAL #.


I am not sure if 30 caliber is just easier to measure, and 58 grain is to susceptable to how it feels. I did do the tests, over and over. some variance.





Below is link to discussion on savage 110 in 243, that I have see marks on when I try to find rifling, even with factory rounds. Maybe needs better cleaning. But it never did close well.


I have watched a read lots of stuff on marking bullet and chambering, neck sizing bullet. But the reason I spent money on OAL gauge, is beacause this savage closes hard. My other savage does not.

Yes I know it is probably just a gizmo, and waste of money.


Also surprised how much the readings can vary when using the bullet comparator. Which may have been more of gizmo. I thought it would help when measureing plastic tipped bullets. But its still varies a bt based on how you hold it. Probably over kill, but slightly better than not using it.




Long winded, have you ever seen rifle lands not all that far from a factory round????

Thanks for reading this far



Savage 110 predator model with medium barrel.
Which is why I I bought Hornady OAL guage. I should get head space gauge, to set my mind at ease. Though it is a brand new gun, and seems a waste.
Marks on bullets after chambered.
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:19 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
take out your firing pin before you do anything, and you will get a much better feel for bullet seating, also watch Alex Wheeler's youtube video on finding lands you will have a much better grasp on how things work, I watched this video and it helped me find exact location of bullet to lands by feel
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:22 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
also it's much better to take out your firing pin when you install a new barrel to get the feel of the headspace gauge against the shoulder of the chamber
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:35 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
The weird thing is my 30-06, I can feel, but not my 243. Not sure if bigger is easier to feel. The Hornady OAL gauge is not used with the bolt. Depends a bit on feel. I have checked with the gauge and with sharpie on bullet.

My questions, are more about this one gun. Is it possible the rifle lands are not all that far from factory load?

I get marks on factory loads. Maybe dirt Maybe machining on barrell.
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:50 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
First thing, make sure you have the cased FL sized correctly. It sounds like that may be your problem. You can mark up one of your cases and chamber the case only. That should tell you if you need to set up your die to bump the shoulder back. Move shoulder back .001" at a time, until it chambers with slight pressure. This is best done with ejector and firing pin removed. With them removed and no case, your bolt should drop closed with no pressure.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
I just bought a Hornady OAL gauge today, which uses its own case.

I am also getting marks on factory loaded rounds on one rifle. My 30-06 700 using sharpine method or hornady OAL gauge makes sense. My 243 savage doesn't. Whether 243 is harder to feel cause smaller, or something with rifle.
Unread 07-11-2017, 09:57 PM
Re: OAL guage, finding rifling, and marks on bullet
Quote:
Originally Posted by dok7mm View Post
With them removed and no case, your bolt should drop closed with no pressure.
This paticular savage, doesn't close all that great when empty. Stock off isn't better, if I remember correctly.
