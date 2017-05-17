Number of firings?



I have been reloading for many years, I used to be at it all the time but in recent years I only reload as needed when working up loads for hunting etc.



Question I have is how do you all keep track of the number of firings-do you have a simple system to keep track?



The problem I have is I'll be all good while I am into it, than I'll take a break from the bench for weeks or months and loose track of where I was with the cases-which are next in line for reloading etc. It doesn't help that I reload for at least 5 different firearms-actually more



