Reloading
Noslers Partitions
#
1
02-12-2017, 04:20 PM
sealer
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 14
Noslers Partitions
Nosler Partition 30 cal. 180 gr. SP p/n 16331
Nosler Partition 30 cal. 180 gr. PPT p/n 25395
Are the only differences in these two bullets just the tip, the OAL, and the B.C. ?
Thanks, Dennis
#
2
02-12-2017, 04:45 PM
Frank in the Laurels
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 568
Re: Noslers Partitions
Not that any animals chest cavity would ever notice, the pp is a little more pointed than the other which is somewhat rounded.
