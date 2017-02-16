nosler rdf load data for 6 mm Creedmoor So I got my hands on some of the nosler rdf 105's to try for a 6 mm Creedmoor. Currently my load is 41.9 g H4350 with the berger hybrid's seated at 0.010 off lands. Curious if anyone has any approximate load data with the new nosler rdf's.



Should I just back off my current load a touch and work up. My thoughts are that they will be pretty similiar other than playing with seating depth. Some data I've seen on the 140's say they are jumping them 0.030 - 0.060 but not much out there on the 105's.



Any suggestions?