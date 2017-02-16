Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page nosler rdf load data for 6 mm Creedmoor
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

nosler rdf load data for 6 mm Creedmoor
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 12:18 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 9
nosler rdf load data for 6 mm Creedmoor
So I got my hands on some of the nosler rdf 105's to try for a 6 mm Creedmoor. Currently my load is 41.9 g H4350 with the berger hybrid's seated at 0.010 off lands. Curious if anyone has any approximate load data with the new nosler rdf's.

Should I just back off my current load a touch and work up. My thoughts are that they will be pretty similiar other than playing with seating depth. Some data I've seen on the 140's say they are jumping them 0.030 - 0.060 but not much out there on the 105's.

Any suggestions?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« What dies for a 6.5 SAUM | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:33 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC