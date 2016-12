Nosler ablr 150 7mag Hey guys,

Does anyone have any preferred loads for the Nosler ablr 150 grain bullets for 7mag. I'm shooting from a Ruger American, 24" barrel. Available powders are H4831, H1000, Rl 23, and Rl 26. I've found load data on the H4831 via Nosler's website. I know the H1000 might be a little slow, but this gun seems to like that powder. I want accuracy first, then velocity and low sd. Thanks!

Bryan