Nosler #8 Guide I believe in Nosler all the way from they're reloading data to they're brass and bullets..Great stuff.. Just wandering if anyone has seen many changes in the #8 guide compared to the #7.. For example the data for a 243 winchester with a 80gr bullet, the #7 nosler book says a max of 45.0gr imr4350 powder but the # 8 book has no data at all for the imr4350 powder using a 80gr bullet. I've been using that recipe for quite a while but now i kinda makes me wander if I should quit using that rescipe, because Nosler had a reason for not putting it in the #8 guide..Haven't check any data for the other rifles i load for yet..Has anyone else seen many changes in other calibers?

Thanks