Is this normal? I fired my first reloads out of my 300 WSM Tikka T3 Lite. Two different reloads to start with using RL-17 and 180 NBT's. My chronograph showed both loadings were on average anywhere from 80 to as much as 99 FPS quicker than what the reloading info from Alliant said they would be. I used Federal 215M mag Lrg Rfl primers.



All of my reloads had a MV considerably over 3100fps.



This is only my second time out with my new chronograph so I was a little surprised, was expecting the MV's be if anything a little less.



Is this simply how my particular rifle shoots? I had no signs of excessive pressure, normal bolt lift, primers OK, etc.



I'm not whining simply wondering.



DJager/Art.