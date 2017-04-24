Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Is this normal?
  #1  
04-24-2017, 11:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 96
Is this normal?
I fired my first reloads out of my 300 WSM Tikka T3 Lite. Two different reloads to start with using RL-17 and 180 NBT's. My chronograph showed both loadings were on average anywhere from 80 to as much as 99 FPS quicker than what the reloading info from Alliant said they would be. I used Federal 215M mag Lrg Rfl primers.

All of my reloads had a MV considerably over 3100fps.

This is only my second time out with my new chronograph so I was a little surprised, was expecting the MV's be if anything a little less.

Is this simply how my particular rifle shoots? I had no signs of excessive pressure, normal bolt lift, primers OK, etc.

I'm not whining simply wondering.

DJager/Art.
  #2  
04-25-2017, 12:07 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,800
Re: Is this normal?
DJ, every barrel is different. Some have relatively smooth lands and some look like they are machined with gravel. If your groups are the size you are wanting, stretch the yardage and see what it'll do. Good luck
  #3  
04-25-2017, 12:45 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,238
Re: Is this normal?
Tikkas have a 11 twist barrel instead of the more traditional 10 twist for 30 cal barrels. Alliant probably does their load tests with 10 twist barrels. That might account for some of the increase.

Also RL 17 is very temp sensitive. Those numbers might be even higher in warmer weather and excess pressure might suddenly show up. So be aware of that.

As was said, shoot the load at long distance and see if the drops lineup with the chronograph numbers. That can be enlightening.
